Facade of the Bank of Spain building in the Plaza de Cibeles, in Madrid. Efe

The complaints that the clients of financial institutions present to the Bank of Spain have skyrocketed with the pandemic. In 2020, claims have risen to 21,337, 45.8% more than the previous year, according to provisional data released this Friday by the banking regulator.

Compared to what happened in previous years, when mortgages accounted for a large part of the claims, last year clients went to the Bank of Spain to complain about cards and accounts and deposits.

“Regarding the use of cards, the most significant increase in the number of claims has been related to fraudulent operations derived from electronic commerce, which have been able to grow due to the impact of the pandemic of [la] covid-19 ″, analyzes the official statement. Protests over the cards have also grown revolving, a deferred payment system that allows you to pay fixed installments each month and that usually works as a line of credit with high interest rates.

The more than 20,000 claims filed by clients are the highest figure since 2017, although it is far from the one reached that year, when the 40,000 claims were exceeded.

Despite the significant increase in customer demands, the result has been similar to that of previous years. If in 2018 and 2019 the file was resolved in just over 70% of the case in favor of the client, in 2020, the percentage is similar. “The provisional information allows us to conclude that of the 5,294 claims that fall under the jurisdiction of the Bank of Spain, almost 70% have been resolved in favor of the client,” says the regulator.

That number of claims may still rise in the coming weeks, because, as explained by the institution governed by Pablo Hernández de Cos, there are still 2,224 files to be processed that were presented in the last weeks of the year.