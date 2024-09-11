Claims of candidates | At least these lies were heard in the debate of the presidential candidates

Claims of candidates|Several false or at least misleading statements were made in the election debate. Most were heard from the mouth of Republican candidate Donald Trump.

of the United States presidential candidates, democrats Terrible Harris and Republicans Donald Trump, met in the election debate early Wednesday morning Finnish time.

During their meeting, the candidates made wild claims, which the fact-checkers of various media have hurried to correct. Most of the false claims came from Trump’s mouth.

At least these lies were heard in the debate:

Trump claimed: According to Trump, immigrants eat people’s pets.

In reality, it is a Facebook rumor with no confirmation.

Trump said during the debate that immigrants are eating people’s cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio. In the past, the same claim has been spread by several well-known Republicans, such as Trump’s vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

This is not true. AFP news agency and a US channel CNN’s according to the local police and other authorities have said that there is no evidence for the claim. According to CNN, the rumor likely originated from a Facebook update where someone posing as a local told such a story about a friend of their neighbor’s daughter.

In the election debate, Trump also repeated his earlier claim that millions of people who have escaped from prisons or mental hospitals are pouring into the United States over the border. There is no evidence for this either.

Harris claimed: Trump would sign a national abortion ban as president.

In reality, it’s just Harris’ assessment, Trump hasn’t said that.

CNN points out that this is Harris’s prediction. During his presidential campaign, Trump himself has not expressed his support for a federal abortion ban. Trump himself also said after Harris’ claim that he would not sign such a ban and that it was up to the states.

Trump claimed: Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, has said he supports “execution after birth.”

In reality, Walz has not advocated such a thing.

“He also says that execution after birth – that is execution, no longer an abortion because the baby is born – is ok. And that’s not OK in my opinion,” was Trump’s claim about the execution of a born child exactly.

CBS channel according to Walz has not said that executing a baby after birth is “ok”. Also, no state in the United States allows killing a baby after birth.

of The New York Times According to (NYT), Minnesota, whose governor is Tim Walz, is one of the few states that allows abortion at any stage of pregnancy. However, it does not mean that doctors perform abortions. Of the 12,175 abortions performed in Minnesota in 2022, only two were performed between the 25th and 30th week of pregnancy and none were performed after the 30th week of pregnancy.

At the federal level, less than one percent of pregnancies are terminated after the 21st week of pregnancy.

Trump claimed: He had nothing to do with the takeover of the US Capitol in January 2021.

In reality, Trump called on his supporters to march on the Capitol.

For months, Trump and his allies spread lies that the 2020 presidential victory was stolen from Trump, notes The New York Times. On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters organized a large rally to pressure Congress to overturn his election loss. At the time, Trump called on his supporters to march to the Capitol, where the gathering turned into a violent riot.

In the state of Georgia, Trump is charged with criminal conspiracy to reverse the results of the November 2020 presidential election. Federal criminal charges against Trump have been brought in the capital Washington for an attempt to cling to power in connection with, among other things, the takeover of the Congress building.

Trump claimed: There was virtually no inflation in the United States during his presidency.

In reality, inflation was around 7.8 percent during the Trump era.

This is not true. According to CNN, cumulative inflation during Trump’s presidency was about 7.8 percent.

Inflation, i.e. the annual change in consumer prices, slowed down at the end of Trump’s term. In January 2021, when Trump left office, inflation was around 1.4 percent.

Trump claimed: Harris met with Russian President Vladimir Putin just days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

In reality, Harris has never met Putin.

According to Trump, Harris was sent to negotiate peace before the war began. Three days later, Putin started the war because everything Harris and his team said “was stupid and weak,” Trump said.

According to CNN, Harris was not sent to negotiate peace and has never met Putin. In reality, he met with US allies, such as the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelenskyat the Munich Security Conference in the days before the Russian invasion in February 2022. Putin did not attend the conference.

According to CNN, the president Joe Biden the administration was still trying to prevent the invasion of Ukraine during the conference. However, officials and Biden himself made it clear that they believed Putin would launch the attack.

Harris’ claim: Donald Trump left the US unemployment rate at its worst level since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

In reality, the unemployment rate was 6.4 percent, not nearly the worst level since the recession.

According to the NYT, the US unemployment rate rose to its worst level since the Great Depression in 2020 as the economy drifted into recession. The unemployment rate was 6.4 percent when Trump left office. According to the magazine, it is nowhere near the worst level since the recession.