Number of requests grows 108% compared to the May survey; the residential sector is the most affected

Residents of Rio Grande do Sul whose homes, cars and businesses were hit by the floods have already made 48,870 claims for compensation to insurance companies. According to data released by CNSeg (National Confederation of Insurance Companies) this Wednesday (June 19, 2024), the number of claims notices of all types has already reached R$3.88 billion in the State.

Compared to the previous announcement, made on May 23rd, the number of orders grew 108% and values ​​increased 132%, as expected.

The sector with the highest number of compensation requests is residential and housing, with 22,600 requests. The highest value is that of the major risks sector, which involves business coverage, with R$1.32 billion, followed by the automobile sector, with R$1.27 billion. The agricultural sector registered 2,200 orders, totaling R$181.6 million.

The entity’s president, Dyogo Oliveira, stated that the numbers should continue to grow in the coming weeks. “The situation is not yet stabilized in Rio Grande do Sul, and this will certainly generate continuity in the claim notification process”he said.

According to Oliveira, companies are facilitating service and speeding up the payment of compensation when possible.

“Many companies are already paying claims, even very quickly”he said, explaining that, in the case of business insurance assessments, for example, in which it is necessary to carry out inspections in areas that are still flooded, payment may take longer.

Despite the high number of payment requests, CNSeg stated that companies in the sector are prepared to face such amounts.

“These volumes are perfectly covered by the financial capacity of Brazilian insurance companies. In addition to technical reserves, which are mandatory, they have their own financial assets and the entire national and international reinsurance system.”stated the president.

With information from Brazil Agency.