WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new jobless claims rose last week and could rise further in the coming weeks amid disruptions stemming from rising Covid-19 infections.

Initial jobless claims rose by 7,000 to 207,000 seasonally adjusted data in the week ended Jan. 1, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Requests dropped to 200,000 the week before.

Economists consulted by Reuters were forecasting 197,000 orders for the last week.

Demands typically go up during the holiday season, but an acute shortage of workers has disrupted this seasonal pattern, resulting in lower seasonally adjusted order numbers in recent weeks. There were 10.6 million job openings in the US at the end of November.

(By Lucia Mutikani)

The post Jobless claims in the US have moderately high appeared first in ISTOÉ MONEY.

#Claims #unemployment #benefits #moderately #high #ISTOÉ #MONEY