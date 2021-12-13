Home page world

Ischgl ski resort © Imago

Vienna – The claims for damages against the state of Austria due to the Corona outbreak in the ski resort of Ischgl will initially be unsuccessful from the point of view of consumer advocate Peter Kolba. On Monday, the Vienna Regional Court for Civil Law tried the cases of another three German plaintiffs. This time too, no witnesses were heard, said Kolba, whose consumer protection association (VSV) supports around 50 corona victims and survivors.

At the beginning of December, two similar lawsuits had already been dismissed. “I do not assume that something positive will come out in the first instance,” said Kolba of the German press agency. There was hope, however, if the cases were taken to the Supreme Court.

The plaintiffs on Monday included a woman from near Cologne, whose partner died of Covid-19 last year at the age of 52 after a vacation in Ischgl. She calls for around 43,000 euros. Furthermore, the cases of two men from the Rhineland and from Munich were negotiated who suffered from long-term effects of the virus disease after staying in Ischgl. They are asking for 95,000 and 12,000 euros, respectively. The judgments are announced in writing.

The SAAM argues that authorities and politicians did not react correctly to the first reports of infections in the Tyrolean ski and party resort of Ischgl at the beginning of 2020. When the winter sports area was finally evacuated, other vacationers were infected during the chaotic mass departure and thus contributed to the spread of the virus to different countries.

In dismissing the first two Ischgl lawsuits, the judge argued that the Epidemic Act only protects public health, not specific people. The republic was not responsible for either culpable or illegal behavior, the verdict said. (dpa)