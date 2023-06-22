There are two “red shirt guys” at BlizzCons. The first is Ian Bates, who in 2010 asked a question about warcraft to the panel made up of game creators ridiculing them for a mistake. Bates was later brought into the game as an NPC and returned every year to ask questions.

But there is another, more modern “guy in the red shirt”. The one who went viral for asking at BlizzCon 2018 if Devil Immortal it was an april fools prank, out of season. The main reason for their annoyance after the accurate comment that was supported with applause and laughter from the public, was that they were all waiting Diablo IV.

Dontinquire, as this character calls himself on social networks, waited five years to finally get his hands on Diablo IV and what do you think? She didn’t like it! The fan of the emblematic Blizzard saga published his opinion on social networks:

“Diablo IV. Sorcerer level 76. I haven’t played since the third day after launch. Analysis: boring”

What is striking is that he had previously expressed the opposite opinion on the program Server Slam. And it’s OK, Diablo IV It’s not perfect and there are several complaints on Reddit regarding the user interface, navigation of certain menus such as the skill tree, but I sincerely doubt that any of these complaints can obfuscate all the good things about it. Devil IV.

Maybe Diablo IV Not for Dontinquire, but it seems the rest of the planet thinks completely differently as the game is still a bestseller, its Metacritic rating remains at a healthy 86% and we gave it a very high rating too. You can read our review here.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: They may call him crazy, but not because everyone likes the game, he has to like it. His opinion is valid and I can only feel a little sad because one of his favorite games does not meet his expectations… I feel your pain brother *cough* coOVERWATCH2 cough*