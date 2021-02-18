For each individual working day, there can now only be either the normal flat-rate travel fee for the trip to work – 30 cents per kilometer one way – or the new home office flat-rate of 5 euros per day. Isabel Klocke from the Taxpayers’ Association in Berlin confirms this: “It’s only either – or. This also applies if, on a home office day, you go to the office briefly to fetch files. “

For every day in the home office, the flat-rate distance fee does not apply – this is a disadvantage for many

This results in a rule of thumb. Anyone who normally drives at least 17 kilometers to work has fewer advertising costs for each home office day (17 times 30 cents are 10 cents more than the 5 euro flat rate). Those who have a shorter way to work can actually benefit from the home office flat rate.

A maximum of 600 euros per person per year can be claimed as a lump sum

But be careful: “The new flat rate is only available for up to 120 days a year,” explains Klocke, “this results in a maximum amount of 600 euros.” If both spouses work in the home office, this amount naturally applies to each of them. The expert advises you to make a note of when you worked where. In the tax return, only the number of home office days must first be specified. “And we expect that the tax authorities will recognize this unbureaucratically,” said Klocke. But if the tax office asks, you should already be able to prove when you actually worked at home. And in case of doubt, prove that the home office was arranged or at least desired: “If there are instructions for this, you should keep them.”

Anyone who buys a computer or an office chair for the home office can also deduct this

After all: In addition to the flat rate, which is supposed to cover electricity and heating costs, according to Klocke, you can add other items. For example, an office chair that you bought especially for the home office, or a desk lamp. If you have bought a computer, it can be fully sold if it is used exclusively for business purposes (only half if it is used privately). Attention: Individual purchases that were more expensive than 800 euros plus VAT must be written off over several years.

By the way: If you have a real office in your private life, you can claim costs of up to 1,250 euros if the employer has ordered home office and therefore no workstation is available in the company.