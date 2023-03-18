The university doors are not open to the free expression of students, teachers and administrative staff. (Paraphrase of Enrique “el Guacho” Félix Castro).

In recent days, an issue that has caused controversy in sinaloa It is the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, for which the fight is worth it, its freedom is worth it, its university students are worth it, its history and its reference are worth it, the Sinaloans are worth it, the uas It is the heritage of Sinaloa.

Therefore, I must point out that this fight is not from today, nor from days ago, this fight for true autonomy and university freedom is from yesteryear, in my particular case, in the year 2006, on July 27 when in the LVIII Legislature pronounced me against the Organic Law of the UAS, for one primary reason: it excluded students, teachers, and employees. Being the only one of the forty deputies that made up the legislature, who voted against the approval of such Law.

From that, some journalistic notes date back to the present, such as that of La Jornada, written by the late Javier Valdez Cárdenas, as a correspondent for that national source, which summarized:

New organic law of the UAS excludes students and employees

Javier Valdez Cárdenas, correspondent.

Culiacán, Sin., July 27. The Sinaloa Congress approved the new Organic Law from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (uas), which eliminates the direct vote of workers and students in the election of rectors and campus directors, so they will be appointed by the University Council. The new norm was approved by 39 of the 40 deputies (PRI, PAN, PRD and PT), with the exception of Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, coordinator of the PRD parliamentary faction, who strongly questioned the new law, which he described as retrograde. Thus, the University Council will assess the proposals sent by the Permanent Application Commission, a body that will be made up of academics from the uas and other educational institutions in the country.

And like that, there are in the journalistic archives various notes that date what happened in 2006 from the Legislative precinct, the same precinct from which today in my capacity as legislator I reiterate my conviction and my fight, the uas it must have autonomy and freedom, the university students must have the word; Internal life, defining it, corresponds to the University Community.

We are and we are committed to the renewal of the Organic Law, same that must have as its center the preservation of the postulates enshrined in the General Constitution of the Republic in its third article; the Legislative Power is respectful of the Law, its premise is to strengthen and guarantee the autonomy of the University. The UAS does not need protection against Congress, Congress protects it, affirms it, strengthens it with the Constitution in hand and the applicable laws on the matter; the reforms to the Organic Laws of Universities autonomous it is a necessary step.

The Reform to the Organic Law of the UAS It is not a whim, it is a necessity to vindicate the university itself in freedom, where its own community appoints its authorities (Rectors and Directors) a humanist institution, it is time for the UAS to be a democratic space, from its academic nature , of course. University autonomy must guarantee the right to higher education in sinaloa. The legislative branch not only protects it, it strengthens it.

