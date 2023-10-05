Join the La República WhatsApp channel

These are bad days for love in ‘There is room at the bottom. After ‘Patty’ listened to her aunt Maruja – who recommended that she end her relationship with Joel, since she considered him “lazy” – ‘Teresita’ went to talk to the young delivery girl to persuade her to resume her relationship with him. ‘Fish face’. After that, she asked him to take her to her mechanic’s workshop in order to confront her and give him explanations about what she said.

Later, at the workshop, ‘Patty’ took Maruja as requested. In said place, she met ‘Teresita’, who was with Gaspar. Given this situation, Maruja reaffirmed her words about Joel and told the couple that they were also going to break up. That generated doubts in Don Gilberto’s daughter, who decided to end her relationship with the mechanic.