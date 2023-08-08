Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Claim: Top match available for Robert Helenius with quick alert

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
A wild rumor is taking Robert Helenius to the giant arena already this Saturday.

For a Finn for a boxing star to Robert Helenius a sensational opportunity may open up as early as Saturday of this week.

British media Sky Sports and of the Daily Star according to Helenius is a viable alternative to the former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua as an opponent for their matches in London’s O2 Arena.

Joshua was supposed to face Saturday Dillian Whytebut the match had to be canceled when inconsistencies were revealed in Whyte’s doping test.

Helenius, 39, competed last weekend for the first time in ten months when he won in Savonlinna Mika Mielonen by knockout.

Last year in October, Helenius came Deontay Wilder to be knocked out in the top match in New York.

According to Sky Sports, Helenius is “seriously being considered” as a replacement for Saturday’s matches.

According to the Daily Star, Helenius had become the number one candidate after many other heavyweight contenders had been dropped from the list of candidates due to excessive money demands.

See also  Nyt.fi | According to the American joke magazine, Biden urged Putin to attack Finland instead of Ukraine - Estonian ex-president shared story on Twitter

Sanoma has not reached Helenius’ manager Markus Sundman to comment on a possible giant match.

33 years old Joshua won the Olympic gold in the super heavyweight division in London 2012. He has won 25 of his 28 professional fights. Helenius has won 32 of his 36 fights.

Correction August 8 at 11:40: Robert Helenius’ manager is Markus Sundman, not Robert Sundman.

