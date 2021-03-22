With so many new games available on Xbox Game Pass, our backlog seems to keep growing, and now with these two new free games on the Microsoft Store in Japan, it can be made even bigger. These are Blob 2 and Costume Quest, both totally free in the Microsoft Store. Both games belong to the Xbox 360 generation and can provide a great deal of fun for those who decide to give them a try.

Without a doubt, having these new free games in the Microsoft Store to add to our library, which does not stop growing between promotions and opportunities that Xbox gives us to acquire more games. In fact recently Forbes published an article sharing official figures from Microsoft that with Xbox Game Pass not only were more games played for longer, but more money was also invested in buying them.

Claim new free games on the Microsoft Store

That we have available these two new free games on the Microsoft Store, it is without a doubt a great opportunity. With by Blob 2 has the opportunity to have an action adventure that bases its mechanics on colors. Features 12 new single-player story levels, where you can bring the world to life with custom music, drawings and paintings. Also offer a very incredible gameplay.

Costume Quest on the other hand, it is the first installment and one of the most beloved games of Double Fine Productions, which was published in 2010. It is a game that offers everything you want to experience in a good turn-based RPG. So without a doubt you will want to have it and install it to appreciate everything it has to give you even today. To get these two sets, just enter the store, and without changing country, log in. Then just press get and that’s it. You don’t even have to have Xbox Live Gold.