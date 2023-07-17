Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:56



In other times – not so far away – the day of the Bird marked the start, the starting gun to the Reconquest party. Now the Oriol marks that day in which, despite little sleep and having a bruised body, exhausted from so much marching in the kabila, it is shown that the festive passion and the Oriolanía are really carried by the flag. With their sunglasses on, residents and visitors did not disappoint and crowded around the Palace of the Marqués de Arneva to see the Glorious Ensign come down from the balcony to which she came out last night in a reception, once again, magical and crowded.

The ediles Víctor Valverde, José Aix and Isidro Grao held the ribbons tight so that, as tradition marks, the flagship of all Oriolanos does not lean in that brief, but intense downward trajectory. The banner of victory that only pays reverence before God and before the King was already on its way, from door to door, to receive honors in the basilica of the patron saints of the Reconquest. Thus, with Santa Justa and Rufina as witnesses, and with the crowd in an uproar by the parishioners, Oriol bowed before the Lord.









On Santa Justa Street, amid the deafening ringing of bells, the councilors that make up the municipal corporation huddled over the Pájaro, each one grabbed his ribbon and pulled an emotional Trustee, who yesterday already made people jump to tears with his emotional evocation of what Orihuela is and has meant in the history of the Kingdom of Valencia. The businessman Baldomero Giménez proudly paved the way so that all Oriolanos could see the legendary bird up close, the golden emblem that represents all Oriolanos.

Behind, the mayor, Pepe Vegara, borrowed the baton from his wife and then Armengola, Ester Hernández, to accompany the señera on her tour of the historic center. Despite the embarrassment and the prevailing heat of this heat wave, the councilors came dressed to the nines, as is customary, and even the Moorish and Christian ambassadors, José Germán Torres and Fernando López, together with the president of the festivities, Manuel Ortuño, did not They also lacked in good predisposition and also in their best clothes.

The civic procession marched like silk and the señera crossed the main streets of the center (San Pascual street, Loaces and Mayor street) and continued along the Rabaloche to the Plaza de Capuchinos, where the Oriol had his encounter with the monument that stands in this humble neighborhood in his honor. Later, when they returned, the flag was again raised to the balcony, where it would remain until midnight. It will spend just 24 hours on display until, again, it enters the Town Hall and rests in the showcase until next year.

“We cannot live anchored in the memory of what we were” The day of the Bird started at the edge of twelve at night. The crowd gathered before the Palacio Consistorial eagerly awaited the departure of Oriol and the words of the Trustee about him. Baldomero Giménez did not want to miss the opportunity that the appointment gave him to launch a call to attention to the authorities about the state of the city. In that sense, he warned him, the parties »is a great mirage; In a few days, as in the Cinderella story, everything will vanish, and for those of us who remain, lethargy will return, the emptiness, the abandonment of streets and squares, which show their true state of conservation. In Giménez’s opinion, Orihuela is going through a slow “agony. For this reason, he insisted, “we cannot live anchored in the past, in the memory of what we were and had years ago”, since “the harsh reality comes to meet us”. Thus, he demanded that the corporation and higher authorities put aside disputes to achieve, among other objectives, a highway that connects Orihuela with its coast and more investments in tourism and heritage. The mayor, Pepe Vegara, responded with an appeal to “break the chains that hinder our progress” to achieve “a cleaner, more modern, more prosperous Orihuela, with better opportunities and greater attractions for all.” The alderman, thus, required union to “advance all together in search of that universal Orihuela that allows us to be the great city that we deserve, in which all the city, the coast and the districts must fit,” concluded the first mayor.