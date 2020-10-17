Born in Punjab and living in Ireland for more than 40 years, a 70-year-old man has claimed that he has completed a journey of 40,075 kilometers equal to the circumference of the Earth in 1,500 days and has applied for the Guinness World Record Is also given. According to him, he has completed the ‘Earth Walk’ journey without leaving his home town of Limerick.

Vinod Bajaj started the journey in August 2016

Vinod Bajaj started this journey in August 2016 with the intention of reducing weight and making the body shapely. As his weight reduced, his enthusiasm for walking increased. For this, he adopted many paths, and whenever the weather related problems, he would complete this journey in the mall. Bajaj said, “For the first three months, I lost eight kilograms every day for seven days every week by 700 calories per day. In the next six months, my weight decreased by 12 kg. My weight decreased due to walking and I did not make any changes in food and drink.

Traveled 7,600 km by end of first year

Retired engineer and business consultant Bajaj grew up in Chennai. He moved to Glasgow to study management in 1975 and moved to Ireland 43 years ago. for the time being. He lives in the suburb of Limerick with his family. He said, “By the end of the first year, I have traveled 7,600 km. And I was surprised to know that I had traveled the distance from India to Ireland. I walked continuously and by the end of two years I traveled 15,200 kilometers and found that I was actually more than the circumference of the Moon (10,921 kilometers). Have gone After that I decided to walk the circumference of Mars (21,344 km). “He said,” There is a difference of 19,000 km between Mars Walk (circumference of Mars) and Earth Walk (circumference of Earth) and I know It was not going to be easy. I went on to accomplish this goal. ”

He completed the Earth Walk on 21 September. His application is currently under process in the Guinness World Record and an assessment is underway to see if his journey to the circumference of the earth is complete, with 1,496 days and 54,633,135 steps.

read this also :-