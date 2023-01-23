Home page politics

Split

The new Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) with Anne Will on Sunday. © screenshot ARD

The “Anne Will” talk in the first is about the hesitant arms deliveries to Ukraine. The new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will be added to the interview before the broadcast.

Berlin – Anne Will’s main topic on Sunday is the halting supply of arms to Ukraine in the war against Russia. The new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is connected to the preliminary talk. “So I asked again – explained for us,” the moderator begins, “what is stopping the Chancellor from delivering battle tanks to Ukraine?”.

After an artistic pause, Pistorius replies that Olaf Scholz is not “fundamentally” preventing those tank deliveries and he repeats the argument of “international coordination” – within Europe as well as transatlantic. With their decision to supply tanks, the British made their own decision without Europe, adds Pistorius, adding that Germany wants to do things differently. And he points out that the Leopard tank is “a heavy tank weapon” that could and must also be used for “offensive purposes”. The time of delivery should therefore be considered.

Pistorius does not hide the security policy concerns of the federal government. According to the minister, it is still important to weigh things up “carefully” and to proceed “cautiously”. According to Pistorius, it is a matter of weighing up “security for one’s own population” and, on the other hand, the consequences for the security situation and Ukraine if “inaction” occurs. According to the minister, the “claim by the federal government not to become a party to the war” remains in place.

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Boris Pistorius (SPD) – Federal Defense Minister, switched on

– Federal Defense Minister, switched on Lars Klingbeil (SPD) – Party leader

– Party leader Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU) – Member of the Bundestag

– Member of the Bundestag dr Ulrike Franke – Defense and Security Expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) in London

Defense and Security Expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) in London Prof. Soenke Neitzel – Military historian and professor of military history at the University of Potsdam

Military historian and professor of military history at the University of Potsdam Professor Nicole Deitelhoff – Head of the “Transnational Politics” department at the Hessian Foundation for Peace and Conflict Research (PRIF)

“Conditionally ready to defend – is Germany creating the turning point?” is the title of Anne Will’s current program and refers to the Spiegel affair in 1962, which, after a report on the lack of equipment in the Bundeswehr, initially arrested the journalists of the news magazine, at the end but had forced the then Defense Minister Franz-Josef Strauss to resign.

Russia’s war of aggression, which has been brutally raging in Ukraine for almost a year now, has revealed the Bundeswehr’s enormous deficits. The problem, triggered by decades of military savings, was recognized long ago and the decision to rearmament was made. But how much has already been implemented and initiated?

CDU MP warns: standstill in Ukraine increases the risk of a new attack

CDU MP and retired Colonel Roderich Kiesewetter addresses what could be threatened if Russia’s military dominance in Ukraine cannot be stopped: “If the war ends in a standstill for Ukraine, then Russia will recover and against Moldova and against continue the Baltics. That’s why we have to do everything we can to ensure that Ukraine wins.” Later he added another argument: “Hundreds of people die every day in Ukraine.” And warned: Germany’s hesitancy could also mean “too late” for Ukraine .

“After many decades of embedding”, according to Lars Klingbeil, today one can “no longer hide behind the Americans”. We are still a long way from being in a position where we could do without the Americans. It is an illusion to stand up today and claim “that we can do without the Americans today”. The task of the new defense minister is to conclude a pact with the armaments industry “so that we can produce faster. And that in Germany a matter of course in dealing with the military is achieved “that one has forgotten.

You also need more research and more science to deal with it. This pleases military historian Prof. Sönke Neitzel from the University of Potsdam, “Germany’s only one”, according to Anne Will, “Professor of Military History in Germany”, who immediately suggests himself when he hears the keyword. “There’s too much talk,” says the professor, and Germany is “simply more challenged” than the Netherlands, for example, is at the moment.

Lars Klingbeil calls for more speed when it comes to defence: “I’ll put the pressure on.”

In Latin America, the Russians and the Chinese are currently trying to build alliances: “As Europeans and as Germany, we have criminally neglected to build these strategic partnerships.” Huge steps must be taken in Europe, the Secretary General continued. And he warns with regard to the upcoming US elections, for which Donald Trump has also announced his renewed candidacy: “We don’t know who will be in the White House from ’24. It may be that we will then have to be able to do much better without the Americans.”

“This claim to a leading power and the different way of thinking, that must come in Germany now,” said Klingbeil and Kieswetter added by heckling: “Even in the Chancellery.” Klingbeil promises that he is already putting “pressure” there as party chairman. However, progress should not be tied to the question of “weapons material”.

Klingbeil says that his party does not shy away from responsibility: “As a politician, we are measured against this turning point in time.” In fact, a little time was lost, he admits, but “the big issue is to turn things around. We have to get a different speed, it needs the pact with the armaments industry and investment guarantees and European coordination processes”.

Kieswetter warns that “thinking from the end” does not mean fearing a nuclear war, but thinking about it: “What do we want to achieve strategically in Ukraine?”. This includes making sure that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj stays in office so that the old elites don’t push back into office. But that also means that we, as western countries, need to rebuild the country and, according to Kiesewetter, that the Ukraine can liberate its territories.

Roderich Kiesewetter on “Anne Will” © Wolfgang Borrs/NDR

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

A fast-paced program with a lot of criticism of the Chancellor’s hesitation – also from the SPD. Klingbeil positions itself with Anne Will as a progressive force. The group is unanimously in favor of more military action in the beleaguered country. (Verena Schulemann)