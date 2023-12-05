The Spanish Constitution is today more alive than ever. This statement is of enormous importance and must be said, now more than ever, without ambiguity. Today we are experiencing attacks on our Magna Carta by the one who should be its first and main guarantor, the Government of the Nation. This Government, calling itself progressive, violates our Constitution daily, through shameful pacts with its partners, making us believe that it is outdated so that we renounce it.

But, despite their efforts, they only achieve and will achieve the opposite: to reinforce our conviction that outside of the Constitution there is no democracy, and outside of democracy there is nothing positive for Spain, nor for the Spanish people. Because this Constitution has given us the most lasting period of stability, growth, prosperity and freedom in our History, a period initiated by brave men and women, who put the general interest ahead of their particular interests in search of democracy, future and peace. .

This desire remains unchanged in those of us who are punished precisely for that loyalty, because we do not understand any other way of being Spanish than in a democratic, inclusive and respectful way with constitutional values.

In this scenario, Constitution Day cannot be just another institutional act, but rather it must be a day of vindication and defense of Spaniards who aspire to live in freedom, who believe in equality, justice, and separation. of powers, that we are proud of our country and our History, that we say it without complexes and that we do not believe that judicial independence or national sovereignty can be violated or altered for spurious reasons.

There is no better way to vindicate and defend the Constitution than to apply it day by day, and to do so from each of the public administrations, and that is precisely what we do from our small place in the world, from our Salty Paradise. We do it when we work for a more alive San Pedro del Pinatar, defending the right to work in article 35. We do it when we work for a closer San Pedro, defending the right to participation in public affairs promulgated in article 2, and we do in all our government action, always keeping in mind these rights that we must defend.

All this on the basis of that same Constitution that gives us the opportunity to work for our neighbors, for our common project that is San Pedro del Pinatar. And it will be from here where we will vindicate the Constitution, we will defend its principles, we will denounce those who put it below their particular interests, and from where we will always keep it in mind, because this is how San Pedro advances.