Nippon-IchiSoftware he announced Cladun X3which will arrive in Japan next February 27, 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch. The title will be available in both physical and digital editions for 7,200 yen (about €45), but at the moment there are no details regarding a possible Western release.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, enjoy!

Cladun X3 – Announcement Trailer

Source: Nippon-IchiSoftware