According to coach Xabi Alonso, the violation of Florian Wirtz is also an additional incentive for Bayer Leverkusen. “It is clear: I’m very sorry for Flo,” said Alonso before the second leg against FC Bayern in the Champions League round of 16: “Now it is a good moment to show that we are a complete team and can win even without Flo.” Leverkusen is now also playing for Wirtz, “so that he can still play in the Champions League”.

In order for this to work, the Rhinelander have to create a football miracle. After the 0: 3 in the first leg this Tuesday (9 p.m., Amazon Prime), Leverkusen is blatant outsider – especially since the best player is missing in Wirtz. The national player fails for several weeks due to an inner ligament injury on the ankle. There is “no larger test than playing without flo tomorrow,” said Alonso. The situation is “difficult”, but it arises “from time to time something epic”.

After all, Granit Xhaka and Edmond Tapsoba, both of whom were replaced in the Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen (0: 2) on Saturday, are apparently fit again. Both completed the final training. Wirtz, however, will be able to replace nobody alone. “The failure of Florian naturally hits us in this phase of the season, but we will catch it with a strong team,” said Leverkusen’s sports director Simon Rolfes. At least the 21-year-old is spared the feared seasonal off. “We assume that he will be in top shape for the end of the season,” said Rolfes.

Wirtz had injured Bremen as a substitute at the foul by Mitchell Weiser. Probably because of the second leg against Bayern, Alonso had spared him. Then Wirtz had to go at the halftime score of 0: 1, but could only participate for 14 minutes. In the end, he left the stadium on crutches and was taken to a Cologne clinic. The diagnosis was only communicated on Monday.

Wirtz also lacks the national team in both duels with Italy in the Nations League quarter-finals. In the first leg Wirtz would not have been there because of a yellow lock anyway. “I’m very sorry for Flo. Both in the club and with the national team are now on big games that he will miss and where he will be missing Bayer and we are extremely missing, ”said national coach Julian Nagelsmann and wished Wirtz“ get well soon and a quick recovery ”.