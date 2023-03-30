In 1985, Enrique Camarena Salazar“Kiki”, 37 years old and undercover agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (the DEA), of United States of Americawas “raised”, interrogated, tortured and beaten to death, by the Guadalajara cartelthat after this crime (motivated by revenge) began to see its end.

Thirty-five years later, in 2020, other members of the organized crimeand which also have to do with Jaliscothey tried to do a similar act, but even more risky from several sides: planned within a jail in the USA and carried out within the same US territory.

The facts date back to the month of May 2020publishes the information medium Infobae.

In that month and year, they were arrested Manuel Garcia Gomez and Jorge Humberto Velazcoaccused of prosecuting methamphetamine liquid (“crystal”) from Mexicoin clandestine laboratories located in the state of Texas, USA. they worked for Jose Valdovinos Jimenezalias “The rock“, head of the square CJNGit is detailed.

According to authorities, these members of the CJNG did "money laundering" from the sale of drugs, about 10 million dollars, through a clothing store called "Yoli's Western Wear", located in Dallas, Texas.

It is added that this operation had been going on for at least 5 years, and they sent the money obtained from the sale of drugs to Mexico through thousands of small remittancesso as not to attract attention.

revenge plan

In May 2020, after the arrest of García Gómez and Velazco, the DEA agent responsible for his capture, appeared before the tribune to give his statement. He was only identified as “TH”.

Thus, García Gómez and Velazco were detained in the Johnson County Detention Center. No right to bail.

According to judicial documents, cited by the journalist Laura Sánchez Ley, barely 2 days after his statement before the judge, García Gómez, from the same prison, contacted another person, to offer a payment of 20 thousand dollars to whoever murdered the DEA agent who took him to jail, Infobae abounds.

In his first calls, García Gómez spoke to another man (identity withheld) about helping him hire a hired murderer.

The calls he made from the prison were managed by the Blobal Tel Link company, which is in charge of the communications system for inmates at the prison. Johnson County Detention Center.

On June 8, Jorge Humberto Velazco spoke with a “Roberto”, who confirmed that Eva, Manuel García Gómez’s sister, would take the money to prepare the crime against the DEA agent. Two days later, Manuel called his girlfriend in Mexico, Alicia Yuritzi, to help him with money.

On June 11, 2020, “Roberto” made a payment of $3,000, and five days later another $2,000, the entire initial payment for the person who would execute the DEA agent, “TH.” Those payments were made in the name of García Gómez y Velazco.

On June 15, through telephone calls, Manuel confirmed that his sister and her girlfriend had photographs and documents to identify the “TH” agent, the target of revenge.

In front of a computer, secretly monitored, on June 26, the same day that dozens of CJNG gunmen tried to kill with a hail of bullets Omar Garcia Harfuch, Secretary of Citizen Security of the CDMX, in the capital of Mexico… that same day, in a Texas jail, Manuel saw the photograph of the DEA agent, a man with gray hair, about 50 years of age, and confirmed that it was him (who they should murder). According to him, he was showing it to his sister.

Later, this whole conspiracy was revealed.

Manuel García Gómez pleaded guilty on February 6, 2022 to conspiring to murder the DEA agent (known as “TH”), according to the La Silla Rota newspaper.

On September 16, 2022, he received a 10-year prison sentence for this, which runs simultaneously with operating the 18-year drug laboratory, it adds.