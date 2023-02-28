Uruapan, Michoacán.- The town of Tejerías, belonging to the municipality of Uruapanhas witnessed a new armed confrontation between criminal cells of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and The Viagras.

According to the first reports, the exchange of shots took place in a wooded area around 1:00 p.m., which led the residents to ask for help.

This is the third shooting between members of the CJNG and Los Viagras In less than a week in Uruapan, the list of executions that have occurred in recent days is also added.

On February 22, a shooting was reported in the same area, where the authorities reported the arrest of 5 people and the seizure of weapons and armored vehicles.

Local media reported that in the first confrontation that took place last Tuesday, two people lost their lives and another was injured.

Unofficially, it has been reported that a man was executed in Uruapan, on the old road to Tejerías at the height of Oxxo, the victim was attacked by heavily armed men.

The CJNG and Los Viagras dispute control from the center of the state from Michoacan and from the Hot Land. Meanwhile he CJNG has a presence in much of Mexico and is considered one of the most powerful and bloodthirsty cartels, The Viagras are a regional criminal organization that arose after the fragmentation of Los Caballeros Templarios and La Familia Michoacana.

After the irruption of the CJNG in the state of Michoacán, Los Viagras and the Tepalcatepec Cartel formed the alliance known as United Cartels to combat the organization led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho”. Both groups dispute the territory through confrontations with long arms and sophisticated weapons.