“Research shows that it is not the amount of the fine that bothers people, but rather that the print comes unexpectedly,” says officer Bram Snor. Today he hands over the first CJIB subscription in the Netherlands, also known as Netflits. For 5,000 euros per month you can now receive unlimited traffic fines in the Netherlands. “This way people know exactly where they stand,” he adds.

With the Netflits subscription you get a pass that you can give to an officer with your driver's license when you are stopped. This pass also gives you the option to skip the agent introduction so you can move on faster. It cuts both ways: the subscription not only provides a steady income stream, it also makes a huge difference in administration.

The offer varies

“Just like with other subscriptions, we want to provide a varying offer,” a spokesperson explains. 'That's why we change the offer of fines every few months. One month you can collect unlimited parking fines, the next month they are fines for tailgating. There is a fixed offer, we call this the CJIB Originals. For example, overtaking on the right is always included in the subscription.'

Certain other violations are never included in the subscription, a spokesperson explains. 'For example, continuing to drive on the left unnecessarily. The world wouldn't be a better place if we allowed this to happen. We also strongly disapprove of people who stick RS, AMG or M badges on entry-level models. Okay, this isn't illegal, but we just want to say it.'

The Netflits subscription may not be shared

The CJIB subscription is personal and may therefore not be transferred. The authority is looking into a family subscription. Parents can then include their children between the ages of sixteen and eighteen in the subscription to, for example, arrange fines for upgraded fat bikes. Even younger family members receive one free pass per year for the Halt agency, when they pick up a piece of candy at the Trekpleister.

Despite the hefty monthly amount, the CJIB expects a rush. 'People have a problem with paying for individual violations, but a subscription feels different. That's just one of many.'