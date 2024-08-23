Mexico City.- The Federal Judiciary Council (CJF) ratified this Friday, August 23, the suspension of work in the country’s federal courts and tribunals, effective August 19, and reaffirmed the right of its members to demonstrate.

At the same time, he said that the administrative areas and auxiliary bodies at his headquarters will continue to operate normally.

Ricardo Barraza Gómez, spokesman for the CJF, reported that this afternoon the Plenary of the Judiciary resolved to reiterate the obligation of the jurisdictional bodies to attend to urgent matters during the strike, in addition to the fact that legal deadlines will not run for matters processed since last Wednesday. “The Plenary, by majority vote, took note of the declaration of the National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (JUFED) with which activities in the jurisdictional bodies of the PJF were suspended, with the exception of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, as of midnight on Wednesday, August 21, 2024,” said Barraza, outside the headquarters building of the Council in Insurgentes Sur, when reading circular 17/2024, approved this Friday.

“In similar situations, this collegiate body has endorsed the right of all PJF workers to demonstrate peacefully and within the legal framework interpreted in light of the constitutional principles that govern jurisdictional work, including that of the continuity of the public function, of the administration of justice, which is mandated by the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States.”

“In order to safeguard legal security and generate certainty for users of the federal justice system, in this extraordinary circumstance, there will be no deadlines or terms in the trials processed in the federal jurisdictional bodies and administrative areas, starting on August 19, 2024 and until the plenary has more elements that allow defining actions in order to preserve the exercise of the public service of administering justice in the jurisdictional bodies of the PJF, in the understanding that the validity of those actions and proceedings that had been held since August 19 of this year will remain.” The CJF spokesperson said that currently the administrative areas of the Council are seeking to establish communication with the representatives of the unions of the PJF and the JUFED, to ease the situation that prevails in the jurisdictional bodies. In addition, he mentioned that the Federal Judiciary is also trying to promote a communication channel with the members of the next 66th Legislature of the Congress of the Union. He added that, during the suspension of work, which he called a “de facto situation”, the circular issued by the Executive Secretariat of the Plenary of the CJF will continue to be in force, in which it details all the urgent cases that the jurisdictional bodies must attend to during the strike. “In order to guarantee access to justice, the plenary reiterates the constitutional duty to continue fulfilling the essential activity of administering justice in the terms approved in the extraordinary session of August 19, 2024, indicated in circular 16/2024, so all jurisdictional bodies must pay attention to the cases described there in an enunciative and non-limiting manner,” said Barraza. Urgent matters are those in which there could be effects on freedom and personal integrity, among others. This means that, in criminal matters, requests for changes in precautionary measures, links to proceedings and the qualification of detention will be attended to during the suspension of work. Barraza added that the staff of the administrative areas and auxiliary bodies of the CJF, in accordance with the nature of their functions, will continue to provide the service in an ordinary manner. Although it was unofficially said that the CJF would make a statement on an alleged request from the Treasury Department to suspend the payment of salaries to those participating in the work stoppage, judicial sources said that this issue was not even touched on in today’s plenary session of the Council, because they did not receive any letter in that regard.