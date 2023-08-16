Studies suggest that the peptide known as CJC-1295 DAC may perform a similar role to that of GHRH, which might result in increased growth hormone production. The DAC is a metabolic complex that has the potential to lengthen the peptide’s shelf life dramatically. The projected compounding potential of a combination of CJC-1295 and Ipamorelin has been the subject of research. The peptide known as CJC-1295 is a growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) analog that is synthetic and has 29 amino acids. [i]

Researchers believe that the hypothalamus is responsible for the production of Growth Hormone-Releasing Hormone (GHRH) and that it may also boost the synthesis and release of Growth Hormone (GH). GHRH is considered to play an important role in both the induction of sleep and the control of eating. Additionally, the Growth Hormone that is dependent on GHRH has a likely function in metabolism. It may accelerate protein synthesis and keep blood glucose levels within normal ranges. Additionally, it may promote development; specifically, it may cause organs, such as the liver, to generate growth hormones that contribute to increased bone formation. [ii] Abnormal growth may be the result of GHRH functioning improperly.

CJC-1295 DAC Peptide Overview

Other names for the CJC-1295 include long-acting GHRH analog, synthetic GHRH analog, DAC: GRF, and CJC-1295 with DAC. All of these names refer to the same thing. Because the peptide is hypothesized to operate as a releasing factor for growth hormone, CJC-1295 has been investigated to see whether or not it might have a role in the following areas:

The lowering of fat percentage by the use of fat itself as a source of fuel. It may increase total muscle mass by stimulating the production of new proteins.

Because growth hormone encourages bone development and enhanced health of joints and connective tissue, CJC-1295 peptide may increase bone mass and reduce the risk of injuries.

According to several studies, GHRH may help maintain regular sleep patterns. This function might be extended to analogs such as CJC-1295. [iii]

CJC-1295 DAC Peptide Research and Clinical Investigations

CJC-1295 DAC Mechanism of Action

In 2006, researchers carried out two different clinical investigations to investigate the potential of CJC-1295. In the first experiment, the active substance CJC-1295 or a placebo was given to the test subjects in one of four increasing concentrations. On the other hand, the compound CJC-1295 was given to the models twice or thrice a week in the second study. The findings suggested that when the subjects were exposed to CJC-1295, there was an apparent rise in levels of both growth hormone (GH) and insulin-like growth factor 1. [v]

In 2006, a different team of researchers examined the GH pulsatility after a single occurrence of CJC-1295. After a single presentation of CJC-1295, the researchers speculated that there seemed to be an increase of around 50% in GH secretion and IGF-I levels. [vi]

In order to further understand the capabilities of CJC-1295, additional tests on animals were carried out. Mice participated in an intriguing trial in which either the peptide or a placebo was given to them. The researchers speculated that giving CJC-1295 once daily to the mice might restore the animals’ development. Another discovery was that giving CJC-1295 once every two or three days seemed to give intermediate outcomes, which suggested an activity that was probably interval-dependent. [vii]

CJC-1295 DAC Peptide and Ancillary Studies

In 2005, researchers started examining the mechanism of action of CJC-1295 in test models with immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and visceral obesity. The purpose of the study was to determine how CJC-1295 worked. During this research, the subjects would be given CJC-1295 for three months, and then there would be a follow-up period of six weeks. However, the recruiting phase of this research was cut short, and thus, no findings about that phase were published. [iv]

CJC-1295 DAC is still widely researched, and is available only for usage in research and laboratory settings. Remember that none of the substances discussed here are approved for ingestion by humans or animals. Compounds used in scientific research should never be used outside of a laboratory.

