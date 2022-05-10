by Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – South Korean owners of Brazilian soy processor CJ Selecta have put the company up for sale, attracting interest from major international grain traders, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

US-based Cargill Inc and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co are among about 24 companies that sought information about CJ Selecta from advisers to the seller, the people said on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the lawsuit.

The purchase of CJ Selecta, the world’s largest producer of soy protein concentrate (SPC), used as animal feed, would help grain trading companies operating in Brazil add higher-margin processed products to their portfolio.

CJ Selecta also produces soy oil, organic fertilizer and ethanol in Minas Gerais.

The seller is South Korean conglomerate CJ CheilJedang, which declined to comment.

In an April 26 market filing, CJ CheilJedang said it was looking at various strategic options for CJ Selecta, without elaborating.

The company added that it would issue another statement whenever a decision is made, “or within the next three months.”

Cargill declined to comment. ADM did not respond to emails seeking comment.

One of the sources said Morgan Stanley and PWC are working as advisers to CJ CheilJedang on the transaction, adding that negotiations are taking place in New York and have been going on for several months.

About 24 companies have shown interest in CJ Selecta, which projects annual sales of between $700 million and $800 million, according to one source.

At least four non-binding offers were made as the process progressed, one source said. Another person said that there is no confirmation on the signing of an agreement between the seller and potential buyers.

Morgan Stanley did not respond to a request for comment. PWC declined to comment. CJ Selecta belongs to a unit of CJ CheilJedang called CJ Bio Division, which is interested in investing in producing protein for human consumption in the next 20 years, a source said.

As CJ Selecta mainly produces concentrated soy protein used as animal feed, Koreans are considering selling it, one person said.

In 2017, CJ CheilJedang acquired a 90% stake in the Brazilian soy processor, paying 360 billion won ($282.50 million). Two years later, he bought the remaining 10%.