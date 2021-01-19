The Blazers’ loss to the Spurs on Martin Luther King Day left another bad news in the hours after the game.

The Portland franchise today released the current status of CJ McCollum, what injured his left foot against the Hawks last weekend. Although the first scans ruled out a serious injury, the Blazers have announced that the player has a fracture. You will need to wear an orthopedic boot to protect your foot and will be reevaluated within a month.

Journalist Shams Charania (The Athletic) points out that, despite what was said, McCollum will miss an extended period of time.

McCollum was being one of the mainstays of the Blazers at the start of the season, which holds within the honorary positions of the Western Conference with 8 wins and 6 losses. In fact, is the best season of his career in terms of annotation: 26.7 points. Fighting the honor of going to the All-Star, whether there is or not, to the teammate who has had a hard time reaching that level, Damian Lillard.

In the Florida bubble, where they fell to the Lakers, they already suffered physical problems and losses for other reasons. They must use that epic to get ahead.

This is coupled with the injury of Jusuf Nurkic, who is also out for a stipulated time in at least two months after breaking his right wrist. Only the good work that management has done to strengthen the team and What they do in his absence will help see how the Trail Blazers can handle the final part of this short season. With Lillard and men like Anthony, Kanter, Trent will have to spend one of the key months of the year in the North American league those of Stotts.