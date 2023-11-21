



The Christian Democrats met General Paolo Poletti about a month ago. It was an informal meeting to get to know each other, in which some programmatic points of great interest for the city were highlighted. We found in Poletti the right spirit to close a page of bankruptcy management in Civitavecchia.

The Christian Democrats have given their availability to build their own party list in support of the civic candidate Poletti, whose official press conference we await. Which we will obviously take part in. It is our intention to put our face on the renewal of Civitavecchia and Poletti has all the right ingredients: autonomy because for him – who was born here and still has his mother here, but spent his professional cursus honorum far from Civitavecchia – it is of a service it renders to the city; loyalty and legality, as his entire professional life reflects this, freedom from local constraints and constraints because he does not intend to make agreements with the old management of the city. The CUFFARO party, on the other hand, has just returned from a burning defeat in Sardinia – our national secretary Antonio Cirillo announced in recent days the adhesion of many leaders and militants to the Christian Democracy, as well as the appointment of Nino MORGINESU as regional coordinator for membership – probably resentful of this affront, he tries to undermine Poletti’s candidacy in Civitavecchia. But he shoots blanks.”

