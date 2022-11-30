Roeselare-Civitanova 1-3 (19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 27-29) Civitanova, after the important victory won in Piacenza on Sunday, slips into another very heavy success in the Champions League, this time in The Italian champion team slips the third victory out of three in Europe, breaking the field of the Belgians of Roeselare. Blengini’s team obtains the third victory out of three in its group and aims directly at the quarter-finals (reserved only for the team that wins the group). A success that is also the encouragement for the next Superlega match, on Monday in Monza against Milan.

Like in Piacenza

—

Civitanova in Belgium with the same sextet that started in Piacenza with Zaytsev on the field and Nikolov-Yant a pair of spikers. They are the great protagonists of the fraction the young Bulgarian closes the first set with an incredible 100% in attack (8 points) and Yant is just behind him with 7 points on the scoresheet. With these numbers, the hosts lose contact almost immediately and are forced to chase in vain for the entire fraction. The second set begins and Roeselare is better positioned on the court, she suffers less from Lube’s serve. The Argentine Koukartsev and Verhanneman push the Knack that equalizes the score after Blengini tries the substitutions of Bottolo and Gaby Garcia without great results. Civitanova restarts in the third set with the starting lineup and immediately takes a break that he can’t keep. Roeselare always remains attached to the cooks who go off and on. At the end Blengini inserts Bottolo again (too discontinuous for Nikolov in the second row) and Anzani for Diamantini. And on the set ball also Gaby serving, who hits the ace that breaks the balance. Blengini leaves Bottolo and Anzani on the field and Lube holds on, but the Knack has no intention of giving up and remains attached to Lube’s calves. Cancel several match balls until Zaytsev’s block ends the contest.