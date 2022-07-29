The victim is a 39-year-old, shot in the street in front of everyone. The police are listening to witnesses. The attacker arrested on charges of voluntary murder and robbery: after the beating he stole the victim’s cell phone

Alika Ogorchukwu was beaten to death. Blame? Having made compliments about a woman. Thus the 39-year-old Nigerian citizen died, attacked by a 32-year-old Italian from Salerno, who was accompanying the young woman: the murderer hit him with the crutch that supported him, leaving him no way out. It happened around 2 pm, along Corso Umberto I, at the corner of Via Tripoli, in Civitanova Marche. To call for help were witnesses who at that moment witnessed the scene. But for Ogorchukwu there was nothing to do.

The 39-year-old was a peddler, married and the father of a girl. His lawyer, Francesco Mantella, remembers him as “a quiet person”. The attacker, on the other hand, is Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, originally from Salerno but domiciled in Civitanova Marche, arrested for the murder of the peddler. Ferlazzo attacked him, perhaps because Ogorchukwu had insistently asked for money and beat him with the crutch of the same peddler, without stopping even after the man had fallen to the ground. Everything is documented in some videos collected by the Macerata Mobile Squad, which is investigating the episode: Ferlazzo, who has a sturdy build, at one point sat on the victim, already lying on the ground, crushing his head and neck. Voluntary murder and robbery the hypothesis of crime for the arrested, a worker who has also stolen a cell phone from the Nigerian.

Civitanova Marche, peddler killed under the eyes of passers-by: the images immediately after the murder

The reconstruction of the facts

According to some shopkeepers, the peddler was a regular presence in that area. The police will acquire the videos of the security systems, but there are also various videos shot with mobile phones by passers-by that should allow a precise reconstruction of the dynamics. Alika Ogorchukwu would have been chased by the man and easily reached, given the crutch and mobility problems resulting from the accident. The man allegedly used the cane-crutch that the victim used to move to hit him repeatedly. From the video footage, the victim was seen on the ground and his attacker, who has a sturdy build, mounts on top of him, holds his arm tightly and with his knee crushes his head on the road. “So you kill him,” a passer-by yells at him. When the rescuers arrive, there is nothing for Alika to do: he died a few minutes after their arrival. Meanwhile, the attacker fled, only to be stopped by police officers.

The arrested: “He bothered my girlfriend”

It is to them that the attacker gave only one explanation for the insane gesture: “He bothered my fiancée.” Words that the investigators must verify, crossing it with the large amount of images and testimonies. The investigations, coordinated by Piedmont Rastrelli, are entrusted to the mobile team led by chief commissioner Matteo Luconi: the magistrate has ordered an autopsy on the Nigerian’s body, which will be performed next week by the coroner Ilaria De Vitis.

The victim’s lawyer: “He was a quiet person”

“He had no precedent with justice, he was a quiet person – said the lawyer, Francesco Mantella -. As I know him, I don’t think he could have provoked a reaction like the one that killed him. I am sure that the investigations will be able to evaluate the aggressor’s conduct, which as far as I am concerned is censurable regardless, especially in Civitanova, which has always shown itself to be an open and tolerant city ». The lawyer followed Ogorchukwu following a car accident, which forced the Nigerian to use a crutch to walk.

Friends: “Never could he have provoked such violent anger”

Residents describe Alika Ogorchukwu as a frequent visitor to the Marche city, a kind person. Never – claims those who knew him – could he have provoked such violent anger as to trigger such a violent reaction. From initial information, Ogorchukwu had no criminal record. A car accident would have forced him to use the crutch, the one he used to support himself and which turned out to be a fatal weapon.

President Acquaroli: “I’m shocked”

«I am shocked and saddened by what happened this afternoon in Civitanova Marche. I express deep condolences to the family and loved ones of the Nigerian citizen brutally killed in broad daylight in the city center and I hope that the competent authorities can quickly bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice ”. Thus the president of the Marche Region, Francesco Acquaroli.