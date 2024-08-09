ANCONA. The alleged perpetrator of the abuse of the 14-year-old in Civitanova Marche (Macerata) has reportedly been identified. He is a 25-year-old of Moroccan origin, with no fixed abode and already known to the police for drug-related crimes. The young man allegedly lured the girl by offering her drugs and then had her follow him to the Broadway bar, in via Dante Alighieri, together with her friend. At the bar, he allegedly offered her an alcoholic cocktail. The Carabinieri are currently questioning the minor who reported the abuse, in a protected manner and in the presence of a psychologist, at the barracks. The on-duty prosecutor was notified.