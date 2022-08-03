The case of the murder of Civitanova Marche. How is it possible for a man to kill another with his hands alone in 4 minutes?

The martial arts master Enzo Lori explained it on Facebook in great detail watching the video of the killing of Alika Ogorchukwu: behind the murder of the 39-year-old Nigerian there is a mixed strangulation technique.

For the insiders, the net 4 minutes to kill the unfortunate Alika in Civitanova Marche immediately seemed anomalous. Too few given the size of the victim. During the violent attack resulting from the Nigerian’s request for alms and from an alleged contact suffered by the killer’s partner, Filippo Ferlazzo who may have used particular techniques to act on the victim.

Enzo Lori from Ascoli Piceno, Black Belt 5th Dan of karate and qualified to teach the MGA Global Method of Self-Defense, in which the attacks of Karate, the melee of Judo, the joint levers of Aikido and Ju-Jitsu are usually combined, gives important elements to understand what happened: “A technical element is evident in the struggle between the two : who succumbs is very strong and energetic but does not have the better as the counterpart is prepared for hand-to-hand and ground combat. Use the pressure of the body effectively, he uses his lower limbs to always be in an advantageous position and tries to take dislocation ”.

Basically Alika Ogorchukwu was particularly strong and resistant but Filippo Ferlazzo knows martial techniques that can bring to his advantage the same physical strength of Alika.

Lori explains it best: “Finally, unfortunately, he successfully applies (referring to the aggressor, ed) techniques of strangulation (shime-waza) that are applied when they know each other. The attempt is not to kill but to put the opponent to sleep or to force him to surrender by acting on the jugular and vagus nerve to make the opponent lose consciousness ”. If you do not know the technique well, you cannot improvise its use, especially during a violent struggle.

The issue also emerges from a statement by the victim’s lawyers. The lawyer Francesco Mantella would have explained to the Corriere delle Sera that from the analysis of the video would emerge “martial arts techniques used lucidly and with full understanding from Ferlazzo to immobilize Alika and culminate in a probable strangulation ”. However, the family would have appointed a biased consultant, the coroner Stefano Tombesi, who participated in the autopsy held yesterday.

But perfect learning of the techniques coincides with the automatism of the same, that is when the subject becomes one with them and is able to use them in case of need on an instinctive level.

So the full capacity to understand and want could have little to do with it. It will be the psychiatric report to give further elements to understand Ferlazzo’s clinical picture, since the man in the past was subjected to Tso. Also because in numerous news cases it has been found that martial arts experts subjected to forced interventions by the police, even in a situation of total mental confusion, instinctively used the techniques learned. Now the question is whether Ferlazzo has ever practiced these martial arts in the past, at what level and when.

The tests carried out on the corpse of the victim, Alika Ogorchukwu, established that the violence and the weight of the body of Filippo Ferlazzo caused the peddler’s death. But new tests will be needed to shed light on the murder of the 39-year-old Nigerian.

Other elements are always brought by the expert Lori.

“Strangulation can be“he explains,” Blood (yield is obtained by compressing the carotid arteries, thus stopping the blood supply to the brain), Respiratory (yield is obtained by compressing the larynx, thus stopping the flow of air into the lungs), Mixed ( when both the aforementioned effects are obtained at the same time). All this often happens also in training. Instead, here the worst has occurred, indeed, what has to happen the martial technique, that is death. The man is not he was ‘beaten to death’ or ‘struck on the ground’. It has been the subject of strangulation techniques by those who (and I am convinced that it will come out) practice or have practiced these techniques and applied them consciously “.

Everything moves on awareness to try to understand how much the killer was aware of the acts he was carrying out.

