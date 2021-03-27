Tfollowing the arrival of the Expansions Pass, Firaxis Games introduced a very extensive content roadmap that is completed with the latest update. Civilization VI receives new wonders, a zombie mode, and a new civilization in a new update named after the civilization it introduces. The Portugal Pack seems to be the last pack remaining in the New Frontier Pass, thus completing a pass that for strategy lovers has enormous value.

If we attend to the note of the update published by Firaxis, We can see everything that it includes and it is not just being able to enjoy the game with another faction and its characteristics. It is being able to face the campaign knowing that they have included new Wonders to build and benefit from their effects, and even, a new game mode that is reminiscent of other post-apocalyptic modes that arrived in past updates.

Civilization VI receives new wonderss, a zombie mode and a new civilization in the sixth and final premium update. The first thing would be to talk about Portugal, the new faction that joins the game, whose exclusive units and buildings show a culture in which obtaining gold via trade is prioritized. The ability of the faction led by Joao III is the Casa da India, with which international trade routes yield 50% more. Among the units to highlight the Nau, which is a naval unit that replaces the Caravel and is characterized by requiring fewer resources and starting with an improvement from the beginning.

It can be seen that Portugal is going to be one of those cultures that is going to be nurtured through trade and the economy, so that large masses of fortune can be hoarded in order to obtain the progress that can become the absolute winners of the departure. A game for which new wonders are also described, like the Torre de Belém and Etemenanki. A new map, the Wetlands, has also been added, which improves the performance of the swamp tiles.

To this, we must also consider the inclusion of a new game mode, Zombie Mode. In this case, the zombies will play the role of the barbarians, however, it can be sensed that there are certain differences between them. Zombies are melee units that roam the map, although they cannot loot your Buffs. However, they will immediately hunt down any units wandering outside and attack the City Centers and Districts.

The hordes will be something that will have to be kept at bay, but for this they have been enabled some new features that are included in this game mode. We found that military builders and engineers can build traps and walls, among other novelties. However, around this game mode it must be borne in mind that any conflict that arises with other factions can lead to the growth of the undead side. There is a chance that any unit downed will become one of them.

And thus Civilization VI receives new wonders, a zombie mode and a new civilization ending the Premium content of the New Frontier Pass. You can enjoy Civilization VI on Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles as well as on PC.

