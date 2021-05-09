The essayist, art historian and professor José Emilio Burucúa begins this Monday the first of a series of six virtual master classes, organized by the Friends of the Fernández Blanco Museum.

The classes of Burucúa, 77 years old and doctor in Philosophy and Letters, as well as a researcher, will be dictated by Zoom, during six Mondays in a row, starting on May 10. They will be from 18.45 to 20.30. All meetings will be recorded, so that if someone is unable to witness the talk at that time or misses one, they can retrieve the content. deferred.

The axis of the talks will revolve around a question: Civilization or civilizations? “The concept of civilization lacks good press. The social sciences, especially anthropology, are very suspicious of him ”, indicates the invitation to those interested.

José Emilio Burucúa will investigate the concept of “civilization”.

And he wonders: “Will we be able to discover the common features of civilizations and recognize a certain type of human universalism without abolishing particularities, to move towards a convergence of multiple projects that separate us from violence between peoples and nations and allow us modify the role of war as a regulator of history ”.

To get closer to the topic, Burucúa, which in 2016 received the Ñ Lifetime Achievement Award, proposes a cross between three theories on the global development of humanity: on the one hand, the system of the “curialization of warriors”, by the German sociologist Norbert Elias; on the other, the investigations of the anthropologist Jack goody about the superfluous in the cultivation of flowers in gastronomy and lyrical poetry; and also the centrality of translation as a fundamental and legitimate phenomenon of cultural universality, following the philosopher Souleymane Bachir Diagne.

Born in 1946, Burucúa He received his doctorate in Philosophy and Letters from the UBA and later became its vice dean. He has been a visiting professor at universities in Europe and the United States, of which three epistolary works remained, exchanging letters with his disciples, in the manner of traveling diaries.

The philosopher was trained in public school, the value of which he claims. He is one of the founders of the UNSAM Laboratory, where his team reproduced Leonardo Da Vinci’s sketch of the glider, and there he is also a professor in the department of Cultural History Problems.

He is a member of the National Academy of Fine Arts. He was the winner of four Konex Awards, including three Platinum Konex Awards, and the Brilliant Konex Award. He is the author of numerous essays, including, The image and the laughter, BS Encyclopedia and Natural and mythical history of elephants, written with Nicolás Kwiatkowski.

Registration and reports in [email protected].

