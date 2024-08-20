Civilization 7, the very long-awaited latest installation in developer Firaxis’ 4X beloved strategy series, finally has a release date and will be launching for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC on 11th February next year.

But that’s not all! As well as providing a date for strategy fans to furiously circle in their 2025 calendars, Firaxis has provided a first look at Civilization 7 in action, following June’s striking, if ultimately rather uninformative, cinematic reveal trailer. And it’s equally striking in-game, landing somewhere between the vibrantly cartoony (and somewhat divisive) artstyle of Civilization 6 and the more realistic approach of earlier titles in the series.

And there’s more where that came from; Firaxis will be expanding on the features glimpsed in tonight’s trailer as part of a 20-minute gameplay showcase set to air at 9.30pm BST/1.30pm PT on Twitchshortly after Gamescom Opening Night Live is through. And you might also want to stick around Eurogamer, as we’ll have plenty to say about Civilization 7 ourselves.

Civilization 7 gameplay reveal trailer.Watch on YouTube

Potential purchasers can choose from three different editions when Civilization 7 launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam and Epic) next year. The Standard Edition costs £59.99 (£49.99 on Switch) and includes the base game and not much else. There’s also an £89.99 Deluxe Edition (£79.99 on Switch), which includes five days of “advanced access” starting on 6th February, the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack, the Deluxe Content Pack, and the post-launch Crossroads of the World Collection.

And finally, there’s the digital-only Founders Edition, which’ll cost £119.99 (£109.99 on Switch) and is only available until 28th February next year. This includes everything from the Deluxe Edition but adds the post-launch Right to Rule Collection and the Founders Content Pack to its list of bits.

If you’re wondering, the Crossroads of the World Collection and Right to Rule Collection each include two new leaders, four new civilizations, four new wonders, a special cosmetic bonus, and more. The Deluxe Content Pack adds two leader personas, four profile customizations, and one alternate scout, while the Founders Content Pack throws in two leader personas, four profile customizations, one fog of war tile set, and one Founders palace skin.