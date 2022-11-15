We had already discovered some details with a leak, but now we have official confirmation: 2K Games has announced Civilization 6: Leader Passa new season pass that adds to the game 18 new playable leaders. It’s included at no extra cost to owners of Civilization 6 Anthology on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Leader Pass will also be available for individual purchase.

Each leader comes with a set of new or updated skills that will change the way you play. The Leader Pass will be available on PC through Steam and Epic, on Mac through Steam and the Mac App Store, and on iOS through the App Store.

Civilization 6: Leader Pass includes the following packages:

Great Negotiators Pack (Pack #1): Coming November 21, 2022; test your diplomatic skills with the Great Negotiators Pack, which includes Abraham Lincoln (USA), Queen Nzinga Mbande (Kongo) and Sultan Saladin (Arabia);

Great Commanders Pack (Pack #2): Lead your troops to victory with the Great Commanders Pack, which includes Tokugawa (Japan), Nader Shah (Persia)3 and Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire)4;

Rulers of China Pack (Pack #3): Establish a few new dynasties with the Rulers of China Pack, including Yongle, Qin Shi Huang the Unifier, and Wu Zetian;

Rulers of the Sahara Pack (Package #4): Revisit the Cradle of Humankind with the Rulers of the Sahara Pack, which includes Ramses (Egypt), Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt), King Sundiata Keita (Mali)4 ;

Master Builders Pack (Pack #5): Rebuild the world better than ever with the Master Builders Pack, which includes Theodora (Byzantines)5, Sejong (Korea)6 and Ludwig II (Germany);

Sovereigns of England Pack (Pack #6): Complete your growing collection of monarchs with the Sovereigns of England Pack, which includes Elizabeth I (England), Harald Hardrada (Norway), and Victoria – Age of Steam (England).

More information on each leader’s abilities will be provided closer to the DLC release.