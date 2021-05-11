M.In the middle of the lockdown, Parag Khanna proclaims the age of movement: the Indian-American political scientist and publicist see the worldwide repatriation campaigns and the freezing of public life as an attempt to gather everyone one more time for one last family picture before they scatter into the world. Because soon billions would be leaving the devastated and flooded regions of the south for the climatic oases of the north. He in turn needs the newcomers to fill his demographic gap and maintain his prosperity.

So if everything is done with the right, sensible things, mankind succeeds in a smooth transition to the next stage, which is similar to its first: After settling down, humans become nomads again, who move to where nature tolerates them. He lives in seasonal “pop-up cities”, always looking for a good climate, good work and good politics. He will settle the Arctic, Siberia and the Hudson Bay, Kazakhstan will have over two hundred million inhabitants, Greenland after all sixty million; South America and Australia will probably have to be abandoned. How does Khanna know all this? Of course, he doesn’t know, but that is precisely what could support his thesis about the civilization of circulation, because “mobility is our answer to uncertainty”.

However, Khanna also prophesies the end of “nationalism” and “populism”. Neither of them pay off and will not stand in the way of mass migration. But isn’t it more likely that nationalism will re-emerge, for example with the “first generation of post-national Europeans” building a European fortress? Or that the new melting pot nations of the north are waging war among themselves for access to the Arctic? The fact that identities are fluid “alchemy” has not prevented anyone from fixing them and forming a collective of isolation from them.

Market economy as a force of nature

Even if there are no major disruptions, small ones can still be expected to occur where Khanna’s scenario becomes a reality. Because most people will not feel like being pushed across the globe according to ecological and economic criteria. Nor do they all hang around “idly” in the south and wait for a lousy job offer from the north. It should go against the grain for them. It may be that they still cannot avoid moving, but you don’t have to refine such a necessity anthropologically and declare people to be animals of movement that only come to themselves when they run away.

“To move means to be free” and is a “spiritual experience”, says Khanna. But sometimes it’s just terror. Even if it follows the law of “supply and demand” that Khanna contrasts with “ideology”. The market economy is the only thing that isn’t in motion in this book. Khanna declares it to be nature – more natural than nature itself, because it changes their face and forces people to move.