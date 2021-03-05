Today, Friday, the media spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in the Asir region, Captain Muhammad bin Abdo Al-Sayed, announced that two people were injured due to the fall and scattering of shrapnel as a result of interceptions by explosive drones launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

The official Saudi News Agency (SPA) quoted the spokesman as saying that one of the wounded, a 10-year-old child, “was treated by the Saudi Red Crescent division,” adding that the other injured, “a civilian (citizen), was driving his vehicle, and was transported to Hospital to receive the necessary treatment, and his condition is stable. “

The media spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in Asir region affirmed that “a number of houses were damaged with material damage as a result of flying shrapnel” in the governorates of Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rufaida, explaining that “these damages did not result in any injuries or deaths.”