The Netherlands and Canada are taking Syria to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. The country is accused of numerous violations of international law. This specifically concerns violations of the UN Convention against Torture, the court said.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the Netherlands and Canada went to the UN court on June 8. The department reports on Monday that it has been trying for more than two years to reach a settlement with Syria through negotiations. “These negotiations have not led to a solution.”

Years ago, the Netherlands held the Syrian regime formally liable for human rights violations. Canada joined that process in 2021. Since 2011, the Syrian regime has reportedly suppressed civilian demonstrations by force. Later, a bloody civil war broke out in the country, in which chemical weapons were also allegedly used.

Extensively tortured and murdered

"Syrian civilians have been tortured, killed, disappeared, attacked with poison gas or lost everything when they fled for their lives," Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) said in a statement. "This has been reported extensively by international organizations for years."

An attempt has already been made to refer the case to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Russia blocked that in the UN Security Council. Russia is the main ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who managed to survive his country’s years of conflict with Russian military aid.

The Netherlands says that Syria has been informed by the Permanent Representation to the UN about going to the International Court of Justice. There, Syria is required to ‘comply with the obligations under the UN Anti-Torture Convention to which the country is also a party.’