Belgorod Governor Gladkov: Three injured in shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Shebekino

Three civilians were injured in shelling of the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the governor of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

According to him, two women and a man were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries and concussion. They received medical care on the spot. In addition, as a result of a direct hit by a Ukrainian shell, the roof of a private house was damaged, windows were knocked out and the facade was damaged. “In the second house, the fence was damaged. One passenger car was damaged by shrapnel. There is also local damage to the power line,” Gladkov wrote.

He stressed that information about the consequences is being clarified. Emergency services are working on the scene.

The day before, three residents of Shebekino were also injured as a result of two attacks. In addition, residential buildings, cars and power lines were damaged, leaving part of the settlement without electricity.