The 72-hour truce announced a day earlier was affected on April 25 by new fighting and explosions. Amid an irregular ceasefire, Sudanese and foreigners are fleeing the country, while thousands are trapped without food or water. Clashes between the Army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Response Forces (FAR), who are fighting for control of the nation, have left at least 427 people dead, most of them civilians, denounces the UN.

Truces destined to fail? The intense shootings, explosions and even the overflight of warplanes in cities like Khartoum, the capital, undermined the third attempt at a ceasefire in Sudan on Tuesday, April 25.

However, the intermittent pauses have led to some evacuations of foreign citizens with the help of military and diplomatic missions and Sudanese fleeing on their own to neighboring countries.

Armed confrontations put rescues at risk. Until now, at least 427 people have been killed in the crossfire, most of them civiliansaccording to data confirmed by the UN.

However, the figure may be higher due to the difficulties faced by emergency services in travel to various areas of the country and transfer the bodies.

The situation comes one day after the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced a 72-hour ceasefire that would take effect on Tuesday.

The promise came after two days of intense negotiations with both parties to the conflict: the Army, led by General Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Response Forces (FAR), headed by General Mohamed Hamdanalso know as ‘Hemedti’.

In the last hours, the FAR indicated that they would respect the commitment. “The objective of this ceasefire is to establish humanitarian corridors that allow citizens and residents to access essential resources, health care and safe areas, in addition to evacuating diplomatic missions,” they said in a statement.

And the military institution made a similar statement, assuring that it would respect the truce “on condition that the rebels agree to put an end to all hostilities.”

But the fighting continues. Witnesses cited by AP also observed attacks in the vicinity of the headquarters of a state television channel and military bases, in the city of Omdurman, on the other side of the Nile River and near Khartoum.







For now, none of the truces announced after the latest episode of violence broke out in the country, on April 15, have been fully respected.

The clashes erupted amid disagreements between the two parties to the conflict over an attempt to integrate the FAR into the Army and civilian supervision of the military institution. all in between an internationally endorsed plan to launch a new transition to government with civilian parties. The two parties have co-ruled the nation after cooperating in the 2021 coup.

“They lost everything”: Thousands of Sudanese flee to neighboring countries

Citizens who do not manage to leave the country are trapped in their homes, without food, medicine, water, fuel or communications; others, despite the difficulties, have reached neighboring nations such as Egypt, Chad or South Sudan.

“There is no security. We fled from Sudan to Chad. We want to be sure. We came with nothing, we need so many things to survive. We are very tired,” said Halime Issakh Oumar.

A bleak outlook for the citizens of a country, where a third of its 46 million inhabitants already needed humanitarian aid before the ongoing conflict.

“The people who came have nothing, they lost everything, they burned everything on the other side. The women told us that they needed food (…) The issue of water is very urgent, we must do something because there is a risk of waterborne diseases such as dysentery and diarrhoea. As soon as we return, we have to try to mobilize the resources we have for a response,” said UN Refugee Agency UNHCR representative Jean-Paul Samvura Habamungu.

Dozens of people fleeing Sudan disembark at the Wadi Karkar bus station near the Egyptian city of Aswan on April 25, 2023. © AFP

In the Sudanese territory, the prices of food and basic necessities skyrocket, at a time when humanitarian supplies are looted, according to the deputy UN spokesman, Farhan Haq.

In the midst of this panorama, organizations such as the UN withdraw personnel and reduce their humanitarian operations. The World Food Program has suspended its food distribution mission, one of the largest in the world.

According to United Nations estimates, around 170,000 people would cross into South Sudan due to the conflict and 100,000 into Chad, of whom some 20,000 are already in that country.

“The country is on the verge of collapse”

Evacuations by various governments continue intermittently and on Tuesday the United Kingdom reported that it began a “large-scale” evacuation of its citizens. Authorities estimate that around 4,000 Britons are in Sudan.

“The Government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan, on RAF flights (Royal Air Force). Priority will be given to the most vulnerable, including families with children and the elderly,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

However, the British Foreign Office has warned that its citizens should not proceed to the airfield unless called upon, noting that the situation remains volatile, meaning the ability to carry out evacuations could change at short notice.

UK Joint Forces board a C-130 bound for Sudan, to evacuate British Embassy diplomats and their families, in Akrotiri, Cyprus on April 25, 2023. © Mark Johnson/Pool/Via Reuters

“The rapid evacuation of the Westerners means the country is on the brink of collapse. But we hope they will play a bigger role in supporting stability by putting pressure on both sides to stop the war,” said Suleiman Awad, an academic. 43 years old, who lives in Omdurman, on the banks of the Nile River.

Germany reported that it will carry out its last evacuation flight from Sudan to Jordan on Tuesday night and no more flights are planned from the region at the moment.

German citizens who remain in that country will be evacuated by “friendly nations in the coming days,” the foreign and defense ministries said in a joint statement.

Small breaks in the fighting over the weekend also served to rescue other citizens of European countries; as well as from China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Latin American nations.

For now, countries such as Canada, France, Poland, Switzerland and the United States, indicate that they have stopped rescue operations until further notice, for security reasons.

