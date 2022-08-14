Michoacán.- Agents of the National Guard who circulated in six patrols, were deprived of liberty by armed civilians in the community of Quinceo, municipality of Paracho, Michoacán.

Civilians demand prompt release of the 164 members of the criminal cell known as ‘Pueblos Unidos’arrested in a historic joint operation by federal and state forces last Saturday.

The detainees have already been transferred to Morelia, where they will remain pending the resolution of their legal situation in the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office in the state of Michoacán.

In addition to the deprivation of liberty of the agents, there is knowledge of the road block in some strategic points of the entity.

We recommend you read:

Both the federal and state forces that participated in the arrest of the members of the criminal organization have launched a operation to rescue to the detained National Guardsmen.