Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

War in Israel: Hamas has escalated the Middle East conflict again with rocket attacks. Civilians report how they perceive Hamas’ attacks today.

Tel-Aviv – Israel’s prime minister announced Saturday that Israel is at war. Early this morning, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked the Israeli state from the Gaza Strip. The fighting continues. Hundreds of people are said to have already been killed and there are numerous injuries. Witnesses report how they perceived the attacks. A German vacationer in Tel Aviv describes the emptiness on the streets. Residents near the Gaza Strip report shots fired.

War in Israel: German reports today on Hamas attack on Tel Aviv – city “swept empty”

There have been tensions between Israelis and Palestinians for years. The conflict has escalated again. From Tel Aviv, a German who is on vacation in the Israeli capital, which was once again the target of Hamas rocket attacks on Saturday evening, described how he perceives the situation. Before Hamas Israel attack, the holidaymaker was celebrating, lying on the beach in the sun. Now the city has been “swept empty,” like him Business Insider told. “Only soldiers walk on the streets,” said the 26-year-old. “This is a reality slap.”

Israeli police evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. © Tsafrir Abayov/dpa

The streets are quiet, even though he lives in a very busy district. “Usually there are tons of people here 24/7, cars honk all the time. And now it’s completely empty on the street,” reported the Berlin student. He doesn’t yet know whether he can fly back on Sunday as planned. The airline Lufthansa announced on Saturday that it would cancel flights to and from Tel Aviv. “We are constantly monitoring the currently very dynamic security situation in Tel Aviv and are in close contact with the authorities,” said a spokesman.

Israel at war: Residents describe fear of Hamas – “Trying to break into my house”

Residents in Beeri, Israel, near the Gaza Strip, reported hiding from Hamas fighters. “The terrorists are trying to break into my house,” quoted BBC a local resident who reported to the Israeli TV station Channel 12 about the war situation. “I hear their voices and they are knocking on the door. I’m with my two young children,” she added. “There’s shooting across the city, I’m at home and I hear them in front of my house. We are sitting there quietly, the whole city is quiet, so they won’t come to get us,” another resident told the TV station.

The Times of Israel wrote that another resident of the village told the TV station about her father’s kidnapping. This is said to have been brought to the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists. “He told me they were in the house,” the woman said. “He told me that they would take him away.” As the Israeli military confirmed, Civilians were kidnapped by Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip. (vk)