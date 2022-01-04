The demonstrations took place amid the strengthening of the security presence at the entrances to the presidential palace in Khartoum and a number of main roads and bridges, some of which were completely closed with barbed wire and concrete barriers.

Demonstrations also took place in other areas, such as Omdurman and Port Sudan, according to our sources, to demand the withdrawal of the army from political life.

The United States, Norway, a number of European countries and the United Nations warned against the use of force against the protesters, after 56 people were killed in the peaceful marches that have been going on for more than two months.

The political scene was greatly complicated by the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from his post on Sunday.

The Sudanese Sovereign Council said, on Monday, that it is working to choose a new prime minister to form a government with specific tasks, but observers question the feasibility of the step in light of the current escalation of the street, which rejects any negotiation formula with the military part.

The United Nations said that the political crisis in Sudan, which intensified in Sudan after the measures announced by the army on the twenty-fifth of last October, threatens to further impede the progress achieved after the “December Revolution” that toppled the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir.

Volker Peretz, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sudan, noted concern over the number of civilians killed and injured in the context of the ongoing protests.

Peretz urged the Sudanese security forces to abide by their obligations under international law and to strictly adhere to the protesters’ rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Since the army commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency on October 25, and the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers were dissolved, a wave of popular protests has erupted, killing and wounding hundreds, with live bullets and tear gas canisters.