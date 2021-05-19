The tragic tragedy of any fighting, conflict, or war, whether internal or external, is that the greatest toll of blood is always paid by innocent civilians.

Despite all the laws and international laws that were issued to secure women, children, and the elderly in the face of various acts of violence, they remain, for the most part, unable to protect the vulnerable.

In the fighting “remotely” for more than 10 days, between the missiles of the air strikes on the Gaza Strip, the rockets of “Hamas”, and the “jihad” against Israel, those who bear the loss and suffering are only those who have no fault other than their presence between this or that goal.

The killing of innocent civilians, adults and children, is unacceptable, and there is no justification whatsoever. The Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, in stressing this principle, urges adherence to international law and the protection of human rights, and calls on all peoples to stop exploiting religions to incite hatred, violence, extremism and blind extremism.

The time has come to establish a permanent and just peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis, as an alternative to partial agreements and fragile truces that look no further than a cease-fire for the funeral of the victims.

There is no substitute for political dialogue. The UAE is always supportive of stopping hostilities, conflicts and wars, and replacing the path of destruction and chaos with the approach of dialogue, reconciliation and achieving peace, with the ultimate goal of protecting civilians anytime and anywhere.

«the Union»