One person was killed, another 17 were injured during the shooting that began on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, informs “Asia-Plus”.

The incident happened in the area of ​​Tort-Kocho, Batken region. Obidchon Tuychiev, a resident of the Tajik village of Khojai-Aalo, became a victim of a military clash on the border. A shell fired from the Kyrgyz side hit his house.

According to the Kyrgyz side, the shooting was carried out by Tajik border guards. First, they blocked the Batken-Isfana road for no reason, and then opened mortar fire, local residents say. In Dushanbe, they do not agree with this assessment and say that the collision was provoked by an attack on the cars of their citizens – they were allegedly thrown with stones.

Among the wounded was a Tajik official, an assistant to the mayor of the large city of Isfara. He, together with the head of the city, Bahovaddin Bakhodurzoda, went to the scene of the armed incident. Also, about ten military personnel from both sides of the conflict were taken to hospitals. Most of them have shrapnel wounds.

Aftermath of the shooting

The authorities began evacuating the villages closest to the border. “The premises of schools named after Lenin, Bokonbaev and No. 3 in the city of Batken are prepared to receive 300 citizens. Residents of the villages of Maksat, Kulundu, Sada are being evacuated by private cars to their relatives in the Leilek district,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan said in a statement. It is also reported about the evacuation of residents of the villages of Orto-Boz, Zhaka-Oruk, Uch-Dobo, Samarkandek and Ak-Sai.

Also, due to the border state of emergency, a high-voltage power line was damaged. Due to the power line breakage, most of the Kyrgyz villages mentioned above, as well as several settlements in Tajikistan, were left without power supply.

Representatives of the authorities of both sides arrived in the emergency zone, negotiations are underway on a ceasefire. The need to immediately stop shooting was also stated by the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

However, intense gunfire continues to this day. In particular, the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan accused Kyrgyzstan of continuing “massive shelling” of the territory of the neighboring republic. The border service of Kyrgyzstan, in turn, accused the Tajik side of violating the ceasefire.

Longtime conflict

The border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan periodically becomes a conflict zone between local residents and border guards of both countries. The reason is the disputed areas where it is impossible to determine a clear marking of the border between states.

At the end of April 2021, a shootout broke out on the disputed border, which escalated into full-scale battles and pogroms. The reason was a long-standing territorial dispute between the two republics over a water distribution point. Dozens of people died and hundreds were injured. The parties accused each other of provocation.