The Murcia City Council celebrated this Sunday four civil weddings adapted to the new regulations established by the technicians of the Ministry of Health to prevent coronavirus infections. In this way, all the celebrations were broadcast by videoconference to make it easier for the couple’s family, friends and relatives to follow the ceremony virtually. Likewise, the contracting parties were accompanied by six guests and the witnesses.

The City Council notified the couple on Saturday of the new limitations decreed by the health authorities due to the Covid-19 crisis and no couple canceled the link.

The councilor for Urban Agenda and Open Government, Mercedes Bernabé, went to the Plenary Hall, the place where weddings are held, to check the implementation of the agreed measures.

The mayor pointed out that “our main objective is to combine security with the provision of quality services that are up to what citizens deserve on such an emotional and special day.”

Three other links



The Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Youth, Rebeca Pérez, officiated one of the links, while the municipal responsible for Culture and Heritage Recovery, Jesús Pacheco, celebrated the other unions.

The next weddings scheduled at the City Hall are dated for Saturday, January 30. Three links are planned for that day, which will be held in accordance with the existing regulations at that time and according to the recommendations set by the health authorities depending on how the pandemic evolves.

The City Council recalls in a statement that the Civil Marriages Office serves the public in person by appointment.