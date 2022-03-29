Dhe military coalition active in Yemen under Saudi Arabian leadership has announced a ceasefire for the Islamic month of fasting, Ramadan. “The coalition hereby announces the cessation of military operations in Yemen from Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.,” the coalition said on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Arabian press agency.

The ceasefire “coincides with the start of Yemeni-Yemeni consultations.” It is about creating “the right conditions” for the “success” of the talks and “creating a positive environment for peace in Yemen during the holy month of Ramadan,” it said.

However, the Houthi rebels did not want to take part in the meeting in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh – which they saw as enemy territory – on Wednesday. Representatives of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, the USA and the UN are gathering there.

Houthi rebels had attacked Saudi targets

The Houthi rebels initially declared a three-day ceasefire over the weekend and offered a “permanent” ceasefire. “We stand ready to turn this declaration (of the three-day ceasefire) into a final and lasting commitment,” rebel leader Mahdi al-Mashat said. Saudi Arabia must “end the siege and end its attacks on Yemen once and for all”.







The rebels had previously attacked several targets in Saudi Arabia, including an oil facility near the Formula 1 race track in Jeddah. Despite the ceasefire declared by the Houthis, the coalition launched airstrikes in Yemen on Sunday.

On Sunday, the rebels also announced an agreement for a large prisoner exchange. The government said the swap was “under consideration”.

Yemen has been at war since 2015 between President Abd Rabbo Mansur Hadi’s troops, backed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Arab states, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. According to the UN, around 380,000 people have already been killed in the conflict, and millions more have had to flee.