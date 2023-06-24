Genoa – «We know that this war is unjust, evil sows evil not only for others, but also for itself. This self-destruct effect has probably started: evil destroys itself. When evil destroys itself it is a sign of hope. And it is striking that this takes place on the day of Saint John the Baptist”. Father Vitaly Tarashenko he is more than a priest, for the community Ukraine of Genoa. A point of reference for around two thousand people, most of whom arrived in the city after February 24 last year, fleeing the Russian invasion and all that followed.

Over the months, hundreds have arrived and have found as their first point of contact, if they did not have their family members already present in Genoa, the church of Santo Stefano, above via XX Settembre. The one where the chaplain is Father Vitaliy, who celebrated various masses for the war dead husbands of widows who took refuge in the city. This afternoon he was in procession for the Genoese patron saint, who is also highly revered in Ukraine.

If Tarashenko is the spiritual reference of the Genoese Ukrainians, the association Pokrova, led by Oleg Sahaydak, is the one who organizes the loads of aid for the motherland. And obviously today all eyes and ears are aimed at understanding what is happening both in Russia and in the occupied and disputed territories: «We are following carefully, especially through Telegram because internet sites are often blocked – explains Sahaydak – the next 24-48 hours will be decisive, but we cannot hide the hope that it will be a turning point: the whole world must be in suspense”.

History, however, calls for caution: «Today we say it’s good news, but we have to see how it ends. Also if there was a regime change in Moscow it doesn’t mean that it would be better for us. And let’s remember that we are talking about a nuclear power, the whole world must be on the alert that warheads do not end up in the hands of madmen», reasons Oleh, «what is clear is that the epicenter of the clashes has moved further east, in their strength. We know that a village that the Russians have occupied since 2014 has been liberated, we hope”. Even if Italy and Genoa have proved to be a land of welcome and in many cases of integration for refugees, the thought of a return to their homeland is always at the top of the wish list: «Many have already returned during this year , but new ones have also arrived who have lost everything – says the president of Pokrova – we continue to collect food and materials. The last truck we made is full of drinking water, for the Kherson region, where they destroyed the dam. It’s a real disaster there, there’s even no water to drink.’