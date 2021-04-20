The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the target was a “terrorist” base northeast of the city of Palmyra. According to the last count, 387,000 people died in the ten-year war in Syria.

A Syrian child examines the damage after an air strike that was allegedly carried out by Russian fighter planes (archive picture from March 2021). Image: dpa

D.he Russian military claims to have killed “around 200 fighters” in an air strike in Syria. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday in the online service Facebook that the target was a “terrorist” base northeast of the city of Palmyra. “Two shelters were destroyed” in several bombings.

24 vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns and around 500 kilograms of ammunition and materials for the production of explosives were also destroyed, it said. When exactly the attack occurred and which group was affected, remained unclear. The Islamic State jihadist militia had long been in the desert city of Palmyra with its ancient sites.

The ten-year civil war in Syria has now escalated into an international proxy conflict, killing more than 387,000 people. Russia has been supporting the Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad since 2015.