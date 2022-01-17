For the fourth time, members of civil society asked the National Electoral Council (CNE) to initiate the process to activate the recall referendum against Nicholas Maduro, who has reached the halfway point of his term after the 2018 presidential elections.

The first document was introduced in May 2021 and this Monday the request was made again, which was attended by the rector of the electoral body, Roberto Picón, who promised to respond, but without setting a date for it.

The lawyer and member of the Chair of Constitutional Law of the Central University of Venezuela, Nelson Chity La Roche, indicated outside the CNE that the times of the electoral calendar must be published by the organization so that civil society decides whether it wants or not. activate the constitutional mechanism established in article 72 of the national Constitution.

The lawyer explained to EL TIEMPO that once the CNE publishes the calendar, the civil society groups begin the promotion process to collect the signatures, which must first be 1 percent of the electoral register of each state. “It is a pending duty of the CNE to publish the calendar of the electoral consultations, that is to say, as of January 10, the referendum against Maduro proceeds.”

The Movement for Revocation, as the group that wants to activate the mechanism has called itself, believes that the delay of the electoral body is “deliberate” because the program should have been announced in December.

In 2004, after a complex process that began in 2003 with the collection of signatures by the opposition, the referendum against Hugo Chávez was held.

The option was “yes”, if they wanted to revoke the president, and “no”, as the opposite option.

The latter had 5,800,629 votes. The “yes” 3,989,008. The wave of persecution against the signatories was fierce and thousands of public workers were fired for being against the Chavista government, so talk of a referendum still generates fear among citizens.

To recall Maduro, according to the law, on election day the votes must add up to the same or more than what he got when he was elected. That is, exceed the figure of 6,245,862.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS