Mario C. Rodriguez

Toluca / 06.26.2021 10:21:23

The Citizen Observatory of the Valle de Bravo-Amanalco Sub-basin called on the citizens to integrate a new agenda in favor of the dam and surrounding ecological zones in the municipality so that it may be presented to the next municipal president.

The initiative announced that it launched the site https://observatoriovalle.org.mx/ in which they give citizens the opportunity to present projects and proposals that help improve the dam, the outskirts with a tourist and environmental vocation.

“The WEB site also seeks to function as a hotbed of ideas, from which anyone interested in conserving and defending Valle de Bravo can participate with proposals and initiatives. It will be an interactive space that allows the Vallesana citizenship to be strengthened to demand that the competent authorities solve the serious problems facing the region, such as the lack of regulation, violation of urban planning programs, the expansion of irregular developments, deforestation. illegal and changes in land use ”, they specified.

Valle de Bravo has in its geography one of the three dams that make up the Cutzamala System, which has 172.8 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to 43.8 percent of its total capacityl, according to information from the National Water Commission (Conagua).

The authorities and citizens have shown concern about the level of this glass not only because it distributes water to Mexico City and the State of Mexico, but because it is also one of the main tourist destinations and promoters of the local economy.

The observatory also called on the population to participate in this initiative because they have detected environmental effects presumably related to some constructions.

“Another constant problem in the area are irregular constructions, violations of urban planning programs and the destruction of ecosystems, since the area is very attractive to developers who constantly offer land and properties within Protected Natural Areas and conservation zones. ”They warned.

In this sense, the registry of proposals is open to the public and will be integrated into an agenda which will be executed with the next municipal administration that will begin its functions in January, since they consider that with this they will be woven ties of collaboration between organized civil society and the government.

KVS

.