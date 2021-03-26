Civil service The Civil Service Center changed its operations due to the pandemic – according to the director, the combination of distance and contact training has come to stay

The Civil Service Center has begun to help the city of Porvoo with coronavirus vaccinations. Civil servants have been involved in organizing mass vaccinations in various auxiliary tasks.

Civil Service Center has had to adjust during the pandemic year.

The center suspended its training in March a year ago due to the coronavirus and canceled its training planned for April and May last year.

Sister training has since been moved over the network. Various exemption arrangements have been tried in Lake Lapinjärvi so that civil servants can perform their civic duties.

“It works really well, goes and falls,” assures the civil service director Mikko Reijonen now.

Training for civil servants is currently running at normal volume, albeit with new training solutions.

“Circumstances have gone well.”

Civil service consists of two parts: four weeks of training and subsequent employment. The total length of these is basically 347 days.

Training has been provided at normal times at the Lapinjärvi Civil Service Center.

The employment service, on the other hand, is usually performed after the training in the service of the municipality, the state or some non-profit association or the like. Civil servants have to find their place of service themselves.

Last at the beginning of the summer, the Civil Service Center first tried distance learning online with a smaller number. Later in the summer, a combination of eight days of intensive local and distance education was given in Lapinjärvi.

“For the contact training period, we took the most critical things that need to be learned in contact training, such as some first aid exercises, initial firefighting exercises and the use of force in law enforcement training that cannot be done online,” says Reijonen.

The Civil Service Center operated on such an intensive course and distance learning model until February, but as the pandemic worsened, it had to switch entirely to distance learning.

“This year’s third course, which is now in the middle, is completely remote. This will continue at least until April and possibly May. “

Lake Lapinjärvi no coronavirus infections have been detected at the Civil Service Center. Reijonen says that he is aware of exposed civil servants in different parts of Finland, but not of those who have fallen ill in the service.

Reijonen thinks that the combination of distance and close education brought by the coronavirus pandemic has come to stay.

“I don’t believe 150 servicemen will be physically present at the Civil Service Center for four more weeks. There is hardly a return to that. ”

Reijosen according to, civilian service positions have also been found during the pandemic, although the functions of society have been partially closed.

“Reasonably well has been found. However, at least it has not been easier in areas where it is normally difficult to find a place to work, ”he says.

Reijonen believes that many organizations offering civilian service positions have now had to consider the job descriptions of civilians in more depth.

“I think quite a few cities and municipalities have begun to think about what tasks civil servants could really take advantage of in particular. Quite a lot of places when typical sister places, such as libraries, are closed, you have had to think about what those sister service tasks are. ”

Right As a new type of activity, the Civil Service Center has started helping the city of Porvoo with coronavirus vaccinations.

Civil servants have been involved in organizing mass vaccinations in various auxiliary tasks. Operations began this week and will continue through mid-April. It is always the turn of six civil servants at a time.

In positions assisting vaccinations, there are civil servants who would normally perform their service duties while running the Civil Service Centre’s own operations. The crowd was freed up for other uses because there is no contact teaching at the center right now.

There are rarely more sages in a job center. Usually he is the only one in his place of service.

“We have not had such an opportunity to act as a force before, when there has not been a mobile force that could be assigned to a task,” says Reijonen.

“When a sister is in a place of employment, he is there under the responsibility of the place of employment and the place of employment gives him duties. The Sivarikeskus cannot go on to say that now everyone in the employment service is in line and for such and such tasks. ”